Student Expelled for Anti-War Stance Wins Payout From Russian University

A court in Russia’s southwestern Kaluga region last week ordered a university in St. Petersburg to pay compensation to a student who was expelled for his anti-war stance, media outlet iStories reported on Tuesday, citing the student’s lawyer.

Andrei Kotenko, a former journalism student at St. Petersburg University of the Humanities and Social Sciences (SPbGUP), was expelled from the university last September.

Though the university board cited Kotenko's bad academic performance as the formal grounds for his expulsion, the student and his lawyer Artem Klyga said the decision had obviously been linked to Kotenko's vocal opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“He was active on Instagram writing anti-war posts,” Klyga told iStories, adding that, “student representatives wrote to him asking to stop publishing things like that.” Kotenko had also been threatened with “repercussions” after he refused to attend “patriotic” events organized by the university, Klyga said.