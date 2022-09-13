Ukraine Says Arrested Russian Teachers in Regained Areas

Moscow confirmed Tuesday the arrests of Russian teachers who had been deployed to northeastern Ukraine after Kyiv's forces recaptured swathes of the region from Russia in a lightning counteroffensive.

The confirmation by Russian investigative authorities came one day after Ukraine’s top government official announced the arrests of Russian teachers in the Kharkiv region.

Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Monday that the Russian teachers faced up to 12 years in prison on charges of violating laws and customs of war, without specifying how many had been arrested.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said that its head has ordered a criminal probe into the detention of educators teaching the Russian curriculum in the Kharkiv region’s schools.

“The representatives of the Kyiv regime qualified this activity as a crime and organized criminal prosecution,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement, vowing to “give a legal assessment of the actions of all the persons involved.”