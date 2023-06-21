Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Dam Flood Toll Hits 41 in Russia-Controlled Area

By AFP
Houses in the flood-hit town of Hola Prystan, Kherson region. Alexei Konovalov / TASS

The toll from flooding sparked by a breach of a huge Ukrainian dam has risen to 41 in areas under Russian control, an official said Wednesday.

"Unfortunately the number of dead has risen to 41," said Andrei Alekseyenko, a senior official with Russian occupation authorities.  

In areas under Ukrainian control, at least 16 people have died and 31 are missing, according to the latest figures from Kyiv.

The June 6 breach of the Russia-controlled Kakhovka dam inundated huge swathes of the Kherson region, forcing thousands to flee and sparking fears of an environmental disaster.

Kyiv has accused Moscow of blowing up the dam on the Dnipro River, while Russia has blamed Ukraine.

Read more about: Occupied Ukraine , Ukraine war

Read more

'hundreds have died'

Russia Accused of Shelling, Sabotaging Ukraine Flood Evacuations

Moscow-installed authorities were accused of "abandoning" residents while Russian soldiers allegedly did not allow evacuations for two days.
2 Min read
strategic target

Crimea Fuel Depot on Fire, Russian-Held Towns Shelled in Ukraine

Officials in Moscow-held Crimea, towns under Russian occupation in southern Ukraine and a Russian border region reported attacks.
3 Min read
unexploded ordnance

In Photos: The Task of Demining Liberated Areas of Ukraine Gets Underway

As Russian troops withdraw from territories they previously occupied in Ukraine, pro-Kyiv administrators are finding themselves facing the task of demining...
sweeping authority

Explainer: What Does Russia’s Imposition of Martial Law Mean?

Martial law entered into force in the four Ukrainian regions that Russia recently claimed to have annexed early Thursday — just hours after President...