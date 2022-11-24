Over 80K Russian Passports Issued in 'Annexed' Ukraine – Moscow

Moscow said Thursday it has issued more than 80,000 Russian passports to residents of four Ukrainian territories since President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed the regions last month.

"Since the addition ... of the four regions into the Russian Federation, and in accordance with the legislation, more than 80,000 people received passports as citizens of the Russian Federation," Valentina Kazakova, a migration official with the Interior Ministry, said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies.

In September, Russia held so-called referendums in four regions of Ukraine — Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson — and said residents had voted in favor of becoming subjects of Russia.

Putin formally annexed the territories at a ceremony in the Kremlin in early October, even though his forces have never had full control over them.