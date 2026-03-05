Russian Drone Struck Civilian Cargo Ship in Black Sea, Ukraine Claims

Ukraine said a Russian drone attacked a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea port of Chornomorsk late Wednesday, wounding several crew members.

"On the evening of March 4, a drone strike on a civilian vessel sailing under a Panamanian flag was recorded in the Black Sea waters as it was leaving the port of Chornomorsk," Odesa region Governor Oleh Kiper.

"The vessel was carrying corn. As a result of the attack, some crew members were wounded," Kiper said, adding that the crew was brought to safety.

He did not give the ship's name or the number of wounded.

Russia, which denies targeting civilians, has warned that any ship sailing toward Ukrainian ports could be treated as carrying military cargo.