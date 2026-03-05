Over 150 Russian Tourists Stuck on Cruise Ship in Qatar as Middle East War Rages

More than 150 Russian tourists have been stranded for days aboard a cruise ship near the Qatari port of Doha after the war triggered by the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran disrupted travel across the Middle East.

Passengers who spoke to The Moscow Times described days of anxiety as they received little clarity or assistance from either the cruise operator or the Russian Embassy in Qatar, leaving them with no choice but to wait.

The Celestyal Journey, operated by Greece-based Celestyal Cruises, departed Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Feb. 23 and was scheduled to return there on Monday.

But it was forced to stop in Doha on Feb. 28 after authorities closed nearby sea routes due to the U.S.-Israeli military operation against Iran.

On the same day, passengers said they heard air raid sirens and saw Iranian missiles intercepted by Qatari air defenses.

“Small children on the ship started crying. Their parents and reception staff tried to calm them down. We were ordered not to leave the ship,” Polina, a passenger from Moscow, told The Moscow Times, withholding her surname for safety reasons.

About 155 Russian nationals are officially registered among the passengers, Polina said, though the real number may be closer to 170. Citizens of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and several European countries are also on board, she said.

Polina, who is traveling with her husband and three-year-old daughter, said the situation has been especially stressful for families with children.

“My daughter doesn’t really understand what’s happening, but she can feel the tension,” she said. “Amid all the anxiety, she even got a fever of 39 degrees [Celsius].”

Another passenger named Radmila said that passengers initially received little guidance when they tried to contact the Russian Embassy in Qatar.