Independent News Outlet Staff Go on Trial in Belarus

Five employees of what used to be authoritarian Belarus's largest independent news outlet went on trial Monday in Minsk, facing several charges including tax evasion and "inciting enmity," a rights group said.

The outlet Tut.by covered large-scale protests in 2020 that erupted after President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a sixth term in office in a contested election.

The new source's editor-in-chief Marina Zolotova and its general director Lyudmila Chekina have been in pre-trial detention since May 2021.

Three other defendants in the case left Belarus before the trial started, according to rights group Viasna.

A photo from court published by opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya showed Zolotova and Chekina sitting inside a cage for defendants.

"We must support all journalists who fight for the truth!" Tikhanovskaya wrote on Twitter on Monday at the start of the closed-door trial.