Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Slams France's Accusations It Hacked Macron's Campaign

By AFP
Matt Hardy / pexels

Russia on Wednesday slammed what it called "unfounded accusations" by the French government that it hacked President Emmanuel Macron's campaign in 2017.

"We strongly reject the unfounded accusations by the French side," the Russian Embassy in France said on Telegram, after Paris accused Moscow of being behind cyberattacks against France during the last decade.

France on Tuesday accused the Russian military intelligence GRU of staging cyberattacks, including against an organisation involved in the Paris Olympics and Macron's first election campaign in 2017.

Western countries have for years accused Russian intelligence of cyberattacks and interfering in their political systems, including election campaigns.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot took the accusations to the UN Security Council, demanding that Russia, whose envoy was in the chamber, immediately halt the attacks.

Barrot said Russia used a branch of the GRU military intelligence known as the "APT28 attack group." Also known as Fancy Bear, the branch has been linked to global attacks including in the 2016 U.S. election, when emails of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton were leaked.

Relations between France and Russia have been tense since Moscow launched its Ukraine invasion in 2022, with Paris becoming one of Kyiv's main allies.

Read more about: France , Macron , Hackers , GRU

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

France Accuses Russian Military Intelligence of Repeated Cyberattacks

The attacks allegedly targeted an organization involved in the 2024 Paris Olympics and Macron's first presidential campaign in 2017.
2 Min read

Putin Rejects Macron Call for Ukraine Ceasefire During Olympics

He pointed to what he said was the unfair treatment of Russian athletes.
1 Min read

Czech Republic Reports Targeting by Russian Cyberattacks

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that "pointing a finger publicly at a specific attacker is an important tool to protect national interests."
2 Min read

Macron’s Refusal of Russian Covid Test Behind Distanced Putin Talks

Sources close to Macron said he refused the test on the grounds that he didn’t want to hand over his DNA to the Russian state. 