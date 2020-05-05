Germany Seeks Suspected Russian GRU Hacker’s Arrest: Media

The suspect, Dmitry Badin, 29, is also wanted in the United States on charges of trying to interfere in the country’s 2016 presidential election. A 2018 indictment accused Badin and 11 other GRU military intelligence officers of hacking into and stealing documents from the computers of those involved in the elections, including Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party.

Germany has issued an arrest warrant for a suspected Russian military intelligence officer alleged to have hacked servers in the German parliament, the country’s Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported Tuesday.

German federal prosecutors this week issued an arrest warrant for Badin, who they’re “certain” was one of the leading figures in an April-May 2015 cyberattack on the German parliament, according to Süddeutsche Zeitung.

At least 16 gigabytes of data were stolen from the Bundestag in the attack, including tens of thousands of lawmakers’ emails, it reported.

Germany’s investigation advanced with assistance from the U.S. and the Netherlands, according to the newspaper.

German investigators have reportedly identified a second suspect but pressed on with charges against Badin because of a statute of limitations.

If Badin were in an unlikely event to leave Russia, Süddeutsche Zeitung reports that he would first be extradited to the U.S.

The FBI’s Most Wanted page on Badin identifies him as a member of the GRU’s Unit 26165, also known as the Fancy Bear hacking group that has targeted high-level government, military and sports bodies.