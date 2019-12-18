Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Embassy Worker Expelled From Germany Identified as GRU Officer – Report

Julian Röpcke / Twitter

One of two Russian diplomats expelled from Germany over the killing of a former Chechen rebel in Berlin has been identified as Yevgeny Sutsky, an officer in the GRU military intelligence agency, a report by the German tabloid Bild and the investigative outlet Bellingcat has said.

Germany sent the two unnamed Russian Embassy employees home earlier this month because it said Moscow did not sufficiently cooperate with its investigation into the August murder of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili. A Russian citizen arrested on suspicion of shooting the Georgian citizen on his way to a mosque in the German capital was reported to have received Russian state support.

Sutsky had worked at the Russian Embassy in Berlin as a military attache since 2017, Bild and Bellingcat said.

According to the outlets, Germany’s intelligence services began monitoring Sutsky this year over suspicions that he was trying to recruit German politicians to lobby for Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Reportedly born in southwest Russia in 1984, he studied at Moscow Mining University and transferred to the Defense Ministry’s academy where GRU officers are trained before moving to Berlin with his wife and their two children. Sutsky’s wife also works for the GRU, the outlets said.

President Vladimir Putin has described Khangoshvili as a "cruel and bloodthirsty person" who had fought on the side of anti-Moscow separatists in Russia's mainly Muslim north Caucasus region, and said Moscow's requests for his extradition had not been heeded ahead of Khangoshvili's murder.

Read more about: GRU , Germany

Read more

'foreign meddling'

Russian Parliament Finds Broadcaster Deutsche Welle Broke Law

The State Duma claims that Deutsche Welle had urged Russians to attend an unauthorized protest this summer.
Germany

Germany Detects New Cyber Attack by Russian Hacker Group, Media Reports

Russian hackers reportedly targeted the email accounts of German lawmakers, the military and several German embassies.
opinion
Leonid Bershidsky

Russia Must Own Up to Stalin-Hitler Romance (Op-Ed)

An unconditional admission of Stalin’s guilt in carving up eastern Europe with Hitler would be a powerful move on the part of a Russian leader.
Crimea

Lavrov: Moscow Has Proof That Kiev Behind 'Sabotage' in Crimea

Moscow has claimed that it possesses proof that the Ukrainian government planned sabotage operations in Crimea. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.