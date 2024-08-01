Russia Frees Political Prisoners, Journalists in Landmark Exchange With West

Meanwhile, several Russians imprisoned in the U.S. on charges including cybercrime, money laundering and smuggling military-grade microelectronics disappeared from the Federal Bureau of Inmates database.

Speculation over an imminent prisoner exchange had been mounting in recent days as an increasing number of jailed dissidents were transferred to unknown locations.

They were exchanged for a group of Russians held in the West, most notably Vadim Krasikov, a Russian citizen who is serving a life sentence in Germany for the 2019 killing of a former Chechen rebel commander in Berlin.

Among those freed from Russia on Thursday are opposition activists Ilya Yashin and Andrei Pivovarov; Memorial co-founder Oleg Orlov; former Navalny coordinators Lilia Chanysheva, Ksenia Fadeyeva and Vadim Ostanin; artist Sasha Skochilenko; German-Russian activist Herman Moyzhes; and Kevin Lik, 19, a Russian-German citizen jailed for treason.

“The prisoners are from the U.S., Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, Russia and Belarus,” the BBC reported, citing the presidency of Turkey, which said it acted as a mediator in the swap.

A total of 24 prisoners were exchanged at an airport in the Turkish capital Ankara, The Wall Street Journal wrote .

“The deal that secured their freedom was a feat of diplomacy. All told, we’ve negotiated the release of 16 people from Russia — including five Germans and seven Russian citizens who were political prisoners in their own country. Some of these women and men have been unjustly held for years. All have endured unimaginable suffering and uncertainty. Today, their agony is over,” the White House statement added.

U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich, ex-U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, Russian-British opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza and U.S.-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva were freed from Russian prison, the White House said Thursday, in the largest and most complex prisoner exchange between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War.

The exchange of Gershkovich, 32, a Wall Street Journal correspondent and former Moscow Times reporter, comes weeks after he was sentenced to 16 years in prison for espionage — charges that he, his employer and the U.S. strongly denied.

“We are overwhelmed with relief and elated for Evan and his family, as well as for the others who were released. At the same time, we condemn in the strongest terms Vladimir Putin’s regime in Russia, which orchestrated Evan’s 491-day wrongful imprisonment based on sham accusations and a fake trial as part of an all-out assault on the free press and truth,” Dow Jones CEO and Wall Street Journal publisher Almar Latour and Wall Street Journal Editor in Chief Emma Tucker said in a statement.

Moscow had not shared any evidence for the espionage charges against Gershkovich, only stating that "the court established and documented" that he "collected secret information" on a tank factory in the Ural Mountains region of Sverdlovsk "on instructions from the CIA."

Whelan, 54, had been serving a 16-year sentence on espionage charges since 2020, a charge the U.S. government said was without merit. The former U.S. Marine, who also holds British, Irish and Canadian passports, had been working in security for a U.S. vehicle parts company when he was arrested in Moscow in 2018.

Russia reportedly refused to release Whelan along with U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner in 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden stated at the time that Russia was treating Whelan's case differently "for totally illegitimate reasons."

The U.S. government had declared both Gershkovich and Whelan to be “wrongfully detained,” meaning it effectively regarded them as political hostages.

The two were among several Americans held in Russia in what observers say is part of a strategy of arresting U.S. citizens on baseless charges to use them as bargaining chips to secure the release of Russians imprisoned abroad.

Recent prisoner exchanges

Despite relations between Moscow and Washington being at their lowest point since the Cold War, the two countries successfully negotiated a prisoner swap in 2022, resulting in the exchange of basketball star Griner, who was sentenced to 9.5 years for cannabis possession, and arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was serving a 25-year sentence in the U.S. for conspiracy to kill Americans and U.S. officials.

Also in 2022, the U.S. and Russia exchanged Marine veteran Trevor Reed, who had been serving a nine-year sentence in Russia for assaulting a police officer, for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was serving a 20-year sentence in the U.S. for conspiring to smuggle cocaine.

This story is being updated.