Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

European Leaders to Speak With Trump Before Putin Call, Merz Says

By Reuters
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz attends a press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (not pictured) at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, May 17, 2025. Remo Casilli / Reuters

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Sunday that he, along with the leaders of Britain, France and Poland, aimed to speak with Donald Trump ahead of the U.S. president’s planned call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

Merz said he had discussed the issue with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio while the two men were attending the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican. Merz said he also spoke at length at the Vatican with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I spoke with Marco Rubio, including about the call tomorrow. We agreed that we will speak again with the four state leaders and the U.S. president in preparation of this conversation (with Putin),” Merz told reporters.

Read more about: Italy , Germany , United States

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian-Linked U.K. Package Fire Strong Enough to Down Plane – Guardian

Last month, The Wall Street Journal reported that Western intelligence agencies believe the devices were part of a covert Russian operation.
1 Min read

Russia May Free 20-30 Political Prisoners in Historic Exchange With West

Previous reporting suggested that up to 10 high-profile political prisoners were being readied for the rumored exchange.
3 Min read

Foiled Russian Assassination Plot Targeted CEO of German Arms Maker Rheinmetall – CNN

CNN said the plot was “the most mature” among a series of Russian plans to assassinate European defense industry executives who were supporting Ukraine...
2 Min read

German Minister Blasts U.S. Efforts to Block Russian Gas Pipeline As 'Self-Interest'

Germany's economic minister accused the U.S. of wanting to block the pipeline to boost its own shale gas exports.