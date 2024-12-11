Russian-Linked U.K. Package Fire Strong Enough to Down Plane – Guardian

A suspected Russian incendiary device that caught fire inside a British shipping warehouse this summer was powerful enough to down an airplane, the Guardian reported Tuesday, citing newly surfaced images.

In July, a series of igniting packages at logistics depots in Germany and Britain were linked to an alleged Russian sabotage campaign aimed at triggering explosions on cargo flights.

The Guardian published a photograph of the fire from a DHL warehouse in Birmingham, which it said supports intelligence assessments that the blast was “strong enough to have brought down a cargo plane.”

The light of the blaze on the image is consistent with fires caused by a magnesium-based device.

The Guardian cited experts as saying that the use of combustible magnesium, which is difficult to put out when ignited, suggests the desire to cause damage.

British police said in October that counter-terrorism police were investigating the July 22 incident, which it said did not cause significant damage or injuries.