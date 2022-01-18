Ukraine Receives Defensive Military Aid from U.K.

Britain has sent defensive weapons to Ukraine amid mounting worries that Russia could invade its ex-Soviet neighbor, which is asking for Western military aid.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told Parliament that London delivered to Ukraine on Monday a small number of anti-armor defensive weapon systems as well as a small number of training personnel.

“This support is for short-range, and clearly defensive weapons capabilities; they are not strategic weapons and pose no threat to Russia,” Wallace said.

Canada also dispatched a small contingent of its special forces to Ukraine on Jan. 9, the country’s Global News broadcaster reported, citing unnamed sources.

Neither the U.K. nor Canada specified the number of weapons and troops sent to Ukraine.

Kyiv asked Western governments for additional arms supplies in the face of Moscow’s invasion threat after security talks between Russia and the U.S., NATO and the OSCE ended without a breakthrough last week.