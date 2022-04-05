U.K.'s Johnson Releases Video Address to Russian People

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson released a video address Tuesday in which he speaks directly to the Russian people, telling them they "deserve the truth" about the invasion of Ukraine.

"The Russian people deserve the truth, you deserve the facts," Johnson said, speaking in Russian, at the outset of the nearly two-minute address before reverting to English.

The British leader said reports emerging from Ukraine of atrocities allegedly perpetrated by Russian forces were "so shocking, so sickening, it's no wonder your government is seeking to hide them from you."