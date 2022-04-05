Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

U.K.'s Johnson Releases Video Address to Russian People

By AFP
Updated:
Number 10 / flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson released a video address Tuesday in which he speaks directly to the Russian people, telling them they "deserve the truth" about the invasion of Ukraine.

"The Russian people deserve the truth, you deserve the facts," Johnson said, speaking in Russian, at the outset of the nearly two-minute address before reverting to English.

The British leader said reports emerging from Ukraine of atrocities allegedly perpetrated by Russian forces were "so shocking, so sickening, it's no wonder your government is seeking to hide them from you."

"Your president knows that if you could see what was happening, you would not support his war," Johnson added, referring to Russia's leader Vladimir Putin.

He ended the video — posted on Twitter and other U.K. government social media channels — by again speaking in Russian, saying Putin "stands accused of committing war crimes."

"But I cannot believe he's acting in your name," the U.K. leader added.

Johnson's address comes as Russia is seeing an unprecedented crackdown on dissenting voices and independent journalism as the Kremlin tightly controls information about its invasion of Ukraine.

It has included dubbing NGOs and media outlets "foreign agents" — a label that carries strong pejorative connotations and implies increased government scrutiny.

Read more about: United Kingdom , Ukraine

Read more

HIGH COSTS

U.K. Warns Russia Could Start Europe's 'Biggest War Since 1945'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said any invasion of Ukraine would freeze Moscow out of global finance.
'flagrant disregard'

UK Warns Moscow Not to Recognize Breakaway Ukraine Regions

London urged Moscow to "implement the commitments it has freely signed up to, including the Minsk agreements."
dismissed approach

Russia Says Ultimatums, Threats on Ukraine Are 'Road to Nowhere'

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made the remarks ahead of talks with British counterpart Liz Truss in Moscow.
trading accusations

U.S. ‘Escalating’ Russia-Ukraine Tensions by Arming Kiev – Kremlin

Military advisers and weapons are arriving in Ukraine “not only from the U.S. but other NATO countries,” the Kremlin claimed.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.