Family of Captured U.K. Fighter Says Moscow Breaking Geneva Rules

The family of a captured British man fighting in Ukraine accused Russia on Wednesday of breaking the Geneva Convention after it broadcast a "distressing" video of him.

Russian state TV aired a video on Monday of Aiden Aslin and another captured British fighter identified as Shaun Pinner asking to be exchanged for Viktor Medvedchuk, a wealthy Ukrainian businessman close to President Vladimir Putin.

"The video of Aiden speaking under duress and having clearly suffered physical injuries is deeply distressing," Aslin's family said in a statement released by his local MP Robert Jenrick.