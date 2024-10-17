U.K. Police Investigate Warehouse Package Fire Amid Russian Sabotage Fears

British counterterrorism police said Thursday they were investigating how a package burst into flames at a shipping warehouse earlier this year after a similar case in Germany was blamed on Russia.

The incident occurred at a DHL warehouse near Birmingham on July 22. No one was injured in the fire, which was put out by staff and the fire brigade.

According to The Guardian, which first reported on the police investigation, the package had been sent by air. The newspaper said it remained unclear whether the package arrived in the U.K. on a cargo or passenger plane, and its final destination is unknown.

The Metropolitan Police's counterterrorism unit confirmed the investigation but said no arrests had been made.

“As part of our inquires, officers are liaising with other European law enforcement partners to identify whether this may or may not be connected to any other similar-type incidents across Europe,” a police spokesperson said.