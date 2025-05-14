Germany Arrests 3 Ukrainians Accused of Plotting Sabotage for Russia

Three Ukrainians have been arrested for their suspected involvement in the shipment of exploding packages, German prosecutors said on Wednesday, after a series of fires at European courier depots pointed to suspected Russian sabotage.

Packages detonated at depots in Britain, Germany and Poland last summer added to an air of suspicion in Europe, where intelligence officials have warned of a growing threat from hybrid attacks in the wake of the Ukraine invasion.

The suspects are believed to have been in contact with individuals working for Russian state institutions, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Two of the men, identified in line with German privacy laws only as Vladyslav T. and Daniil B., were arrested over the weekend in Germany. Another, identified as Yevhen B., was arrested on Tuesday in Switzerland.

"The defendants are strongly suspected of acting as agents for the purpose of sabotage," the statement said, accusing them of agreeing to commit serious arson and procure explosives.