Moscow Says Berlin Tried to 'Demonize Russia' with Famine Ruling

Moscow said Thursday that a decision by German lawmakers to recognize the 1930s starvation of millions in Ukraine as "genocide" was an attempt to "demonize Russia."

The 1932-33 Holodomor — Ukrainian for "death by starvation" — is regarded by Kyiv as a deliberate act of genocide by Soviet leader Josef Stalin's regime, and it has long been a source of hostility between Russia and Ukraine.

Moscow contests this designation, placing the events in the broader context of famines that also devastated regions of Central Asia and Russia.

The foreign ministry in Moscow said members of the German parliament had "decided to defiantly support this political and ideological myth fostered by the Ukrainian authorities at the instigation of ultranationalist, Nazi and Russophobic forces."

The ministry said in a statement the resolution was a new Western attempt to "demonize Russia" and pit ethnic Ukrainians against Russians.