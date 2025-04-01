Germany’s Foreign Minister Accuses Putin of ‘Playing for Time’ in Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of stalling peace efforts in Ukraine as she arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday.
"Ukraine is ready for an immediate ceasefire. It is Putin who is playing for time, does not want peace and is continuing his war of aggression, which is a violation of international law," Baerbock said in a statement shared by her ministry.
"He is feigning a willingness to negotiate, but not deviating an inch from his goals," she added. This marks her ninth visit to Ukraine since the war began.
On March 11, Ukraine and the United States agreed on a 30-day ceasefire proposal with Russia, as Ukraine's military struggles on the front line. But Putin rejected the U.S. plan and has escalated rhetoric about installing new leadership in Kyiv.
Baerbock's visit is her first since the re-election of U.S. President Donald Trump, whose outreach to Russia has unsettled U.S.-Europe relations and raised concerns over NATO's future. The shift has pushed Europe to bolster its defense capabilities and increase support for Ukraine.
In March, Germany approved 3 billion euros ($3.25 billion) in new military aid for Ukraine as part of a major spending package that relaxed its traditionally strict debt rules.
"In view of the deadlock between the United States and Russia, it is absolutely vital that we Europeans show that we stand by Ukraine's side... and support it now more than ever," Baerbock said.
Meanwhile, Ukraine on Monday held commemorations in Bucha, where Russian forces were accused of killing hundreds of civilians three years ago.
