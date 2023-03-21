Italian Court Approves Extradition to U.S. of Siberian Governor's Son

An Italian court has approved the extradition to the United States of a Russian entrepreneur accused of smuggling U.S. technologies to Russian arms manufacturers, the Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported Tuesday.

Artyom Uss, 40, the son of a Siberian governor, was arrested at Milan's Malpensa Airport on Oct. 17, 2022.

He was one of five Russian citizens arrested by Italian law enforcement at Washington’s request for “unlawful schemes to export powerful” U.S. military technology to Russia.

Some of these technologies were “found in Russian weapons platforms seized on the battlefield in Ukraine,” the U.S. Justice Department claimed at the time of the arrests.