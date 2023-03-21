Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Italian Court Approves Extradition to U.S. of Siberian Governor's Son

Updated:
Artyom Uss Social media

An Italian court has approved the extradition to the United States of a Russian entrepreneur accused of smuggling U.S. technologies to Russian arms manufacturers, the Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported Tuesday.

Artyom Uss, 40, the son of a Siberian governor, was arrested at Milan's Malpensa Airport on Oct. 17, 2022. 

He was one of five Russian citizens arrested by Italian law enforcement at Washington’s request for “unlawful schemes to export powerful” U.S. military technology to Russia. 

Some of these technologies were “found in Russian weapons platforms seized on the battlefield in Ukraine,” the U.S. Justice Department claimed at the time of the arrests.

"The court approved extradition on two of the four counts," the Russian state-run news agency TASS quoted Uss’ lawyer as saying Tuesday.

The lawyer said Uss’s defense plans to appeal the court's ruling.

Uss has been living under house arrest in Italy since November.

The entrepreneur also faces charges in the U.S. of violating sanctions against Russia and Venezuela, illegal transactions and money laundering.

He faces a combined total of up to 75 years in U.S. prison on the charges, the RBC news website reported, citing earlier claims by his defense team.

His father Alexander Uss, the governor of the Krasnoyarsk region in Siberia, has denounced his son’s arrest as “political.”

The Russian Interior Ministry placed Artyom Uss on its wanted list and Moscow’s Meschansky district court charged him with “the laundering of money or other property acquired in a criminal way as part of an organized group.”

These charges may give Moscow a legal way to request his extradition to Russia.

Read more about: Italy , United States , Sanctions

Read more

Perceived closeness

Italy Seizes Russian Oligarch's Yacht — Government

Mordashov used a statement issued Monday to distance himself from Putin's war in Ukraine.
SANCTIONS BATTLE

Trump Official Slams New Anti-Russia Sanctions in Leaked Letter

The new sanctions would target Russia’s banking and energy sectors.
Europe

Trump Might Get Thank-You Notes for Russian Bond Sanctions

Investors are waiting for a Treasury report due by Jan. 29 analyzing the implications of sanctions on sovereign ruble bonds, a third of which are held...
Sanctions

U.S. Diplomatic Staff in Russia Could See Another Major Cut

The Russian Foreign Ministry has not ruled out the possibility of reducing U.S. diplomatic staff by another 150 or more personnel