Moscow Puts Official's Son on Wanted List After Italy Arrest

Russia on Friday put the son of a senior official arrested in Italy on a U.S. order for alleged sanctions evasion on a wanted list, potentially paving the way for Moscow to demand his extradition.

Artyom Uss, the son of a Siberian governor, was arrested at Milan's Malpensa Airport on Oct. 17, with Washington saying he had illegally sold U.S. technologies to Russian arms companies.

Russia's Interior Ministry included the 40-year-old on its list of wanted people published on its website, without specifying which crime he was wanted for.

The TASS news agency, citing Moscow's Meshansky Court, reported Uss had been charged with "the laundering of money or other property acquired in a criminal way as part of an organized group."