This article was first published by Politika.Kozlov.

Russia may be preparing to free between 20 and 30 political prisoners and journalists in an imminent exchange with the United States and Germany, a source familiar with the planning said, in what, if confirmed, would be the largest swap since the end of the Cold War.

Previous reporting by independent Russian media suggested that up to 10 high-profile political prisoners were being readied for the rumored exchange.

“I know of more people than those who have already been mentioned publicly,” the source told Politika.Kozlov.

“My estimate is that Moscow will extradite about 20 to 30 people to the West.”

The source spoke on condition of anonymity in order to share details about a sensitive diplomatic matter.

Speculation has been growing in recent days that a major prisoner exchange is on the horizon as several jailed dissidents and journalists were moved from their prison cells to unknown locations.

Among those prisoners whose whereabouts have become unknown are activists Vladimir Kara-Murza, Oleg Orlov and Lilia Chanysheva, as well as former Moscow city councilman Ilya Yashin.

According to Politika.Kozlov’s source, the list of individuals being readied for exchange includes people linked to the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's organizations, Russian citizens jailed for criticizing the war in Ukraine and U.S. citizens.

The list includes prominent dissidents Kara-Murza and Yashin, the source said.