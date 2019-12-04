Investigation Names Alleged Killer of Chechen Rebel In Berlin

Investigative outlets Bellingcat and The Insider said Tuesday they have uncovered the real identity of the assassin of a Georgian citizen in Berlin in August, while The Wall Street Journal reported that Germany could impose sanctions on Russia for the murder. Germany arrested a man it identified as Vadim Sokolov on suspicion of killing Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, who fought alongside anti-Russia separatists in Chechnya, in August. Russia provided “active support” to Sokolov, German weekly Der Spiegel, Russian website The Insider and Bellingcat reported in September in a joint investigation. Germany declared two employees of the Russian Embassy in Berlin as persona non grata and expelled them from the country following Bellingcat and The Insider's latest report.

Sokolov is actually Vadim Nikolayevich Krasikov, 54, according to Bellingcat and The Insider. The reported Russian link to Khangoshvili’s murder could force German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government to retaliate with either diplomatic or other sanctions, The Wall Street Journal said. Federal prosecutors could take over the investigation from local authorities as soon as Wednesday, according to two unnamed prosecution officials cited by the newspaper. This risks rekindling tensions between Russia and Germany, as well as the wider West, in the wake of the poisoning of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain last year. One of the sources told The Wall Street Journal the suspect is thought to have been involved in another murder in Russia.