German Prosecutors Suspect Russia Connection to Georgian Killing in Berlin

German federal prosecutors believe Russian intelligence was involved in the August killing of a Georgian citizen in Berlin and want to take over the investigation, a legal source told Reuters on Tuesday, confirming a report by public broadcaster ARD.

The measure could raise tensions between Germany — and other western countries — and Russia, after strains over the poisoning of a former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter on British soil last year.

Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, 40, who had previously fought alongside anti-Moscow separatists in the Russian region of Chechnya, was shot twice in the head in a central Berlin park in August as he was heading to a mosque.

"We have evidence that a foreign intelligence agency was behind it and therefore the case is going to be taken over by the federal prosecutor this week," said the source, who declined to be named.