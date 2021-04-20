Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Czechs Ask EU, NATO Partners to Expel Russian Diplomats

By AFP
Jan Hamacek Martin Divisek / EPA / TASS

The Czech Republic is asking EU and NATO partners to expel Russian diplomats in solidarity following Prague's diplomatic spat with Moscow, Foreign and Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said Tuesday.

He said he would summon the Russian ambassador Wednesday to disclose further steps after the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats believed by Prague to be secret agents, and of 20 Czechs from Moscow in retaliation.

"We are calling for collective action of EU and NATO countries aimed at solidarity expulsions," Hamacek told reporters.

The call comes after Prague accused Russian secret services of orchestrating a fatal explosion on Czech territory in 2014.

Eighteen Russian diplomats identified by Czech intelligence as spies left their posts on Monday, along with 20 Czech diplomats based in Moscow.

Hamacek said he had summoned Russian Ambassador Alexander Zmeyevsky for Wednesday afternoon to protest against what Prague views as a disproportionate response.

"It is only logical that if the Czech Republic takes further action, the Russian ambassador must be the first to hear it," he said.

Citing an intelligence report, the Czech government has said that Russia's military secret service GRU orchestrated two explosions in 2014, one of which killed two people and caused extensive material damage.

In connection with the blasts, Czech police are seeking two men also identified as suspects in the 2018 poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England.

The Czech government also decided on Monday to rule Russia's atomic energy agency Rosatom out of a tender to build a new unit at a Czech nuclear plant.

Hamacek further said the Czech government would stop considering buying the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19.

Read more about: Espionage

Read more

Mystery men

Secret Russian Military Intelligence Unit Linked to ‘Campaign to Destabilize Europe’ – NYT

Analysts have cast doubt on the unit's ability to carry out such an all-encompassing campaign, however.
Spy intrigue

U.S. Spy Evacuated From Russia Was Possibly a Senior Kremlin Official’s Aide – Kommersant

“This is serious,” an unnamed official said regarding the level of access the spy had to secret information.
International intrigue

Italy Arrests Russian Executive in U.S. Spying Case

He is accused of embezzling intellectual property and General Electric documents for a Russian aircraft engine program.
Pre-trial detention

Russian Court Extends Detention of Ex-U.S. Marine Whelan

Earlier on Friday, Whelan said that prison authorities in Moscow had physically hurt him.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.