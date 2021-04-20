Czechs Ask EU, NATO Partners to Expel Russian Diplomats

The Czech Republic is asking EU and NATO partners to expel Russian diplomats in solidarity following Prague's diplomatic spat with Moscow, Foreign and Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said Tuesday.

He said he would summon the Russian ambassador Wednesday to disclose further steps after the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats believed by Prague to be secret agents, and of 20 Czechs from Moscow in retaliation.

"We are calling for collective action of EU and NATO countries aimed at solidarity expulsions," Hamacek told reporters.

The call comes after Prague accused Russian secret services of orchestrating a fatal explosion on Czech territory in 2014.

Eighteen Russian diplomats identified by Czech intelligence as spies left their posts on Monday, along with 20 Czech diplomats based in Moscow.

Hamacek said he had summoned Russian Ambassador Alexander Zmeyevsky for Wednesday afternoon to protest against what Prague views as a disproportionate response.

"It is only logical that if the Czech Republic takes further action, the Russian ambassador must be the first to hear it," he said.