Putin, Macron Discuss Ukraine, Russian 'Security Guarantees' – Kremlin

By AFP
French president Emmanuel Macron. Olivier Hoslet / Pool / EPA / TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday discussed Ukraine tensions and concerns over security in Europe during a phone call, the Kremlin said.

"The leaders expressed their views on the situation regarding Ukraine as well as issues related to providing Russia with long-term and legally-binding security guarantees," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The call is the latest in a flurry of diplomatic discussions between senior officials from Moscow, the EU and Washington over the conflict in Ukraine and disagreements between Russia and the West over security concerns in Europe.

Fears of an imminent Russian incursion in Ukraine have grown in recent days, despite denials from Moscow and pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to avoid stirring "panic" over a massive Russian military build-up on the border.

The call Monday followed on from conversations Macron held recently with both his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts and comes as part of efforts to de-escalate tensions, the French presidency said.

It added that, during the call, Putin and Macron welcomed "positive progress" following talks between Russian, French, German and Ukrainian representatives, and supported further dialogue to implement Ukraine ceasefire agreements brokered in 2015.

The Kremlin added that Putin and Macron discussed the possibility of a face-to-face meeting.

