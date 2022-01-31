Putin, Macron Discuss Ukraine, Russian 'Security Guarantees' – Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday discussed Ukraine tensions and concerns over security in Europe during a phone call, the Kremlin said.

"The leaders expressed their views on the situation regarding Ukraine as well as issues related to providing Russia with long-term and legally-binding security guarantees," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The call is the latest in a flurry of diplomatic discussions between senior officials from Moscow, the EU and Washington over the conflict in Ukraine and disagreements between Russia and the West over security concerns in Europe.