Russia Condemns Macron’s Nuclear Umbrella Proposal

Russian officials on Thursday criticized French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to extend France’s nuclear umbrella to European partners and the possible deployment of European forces to Ukraine as a deterrent against Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Macron’s remarks in a televised address Wednesday evening “very, very confrontational.”

“It seems that France indeed wants the war [in Ukraine] to continue,” Peskov told the state-run news agency TASS. “This is nuclear rhetoric and [France’s] claim toward nuclear leadership in Europe.”

Macron “did not mention Russia’s legitimate concerns and fears and, in this regard, the need for Russia to take retaliatory measures,” Peskov added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, responding to Macron’s warnings that Moscow poses a threat to Europe, described the speech as a “threat against Russia.”