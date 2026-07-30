Russia Extends Gasoline and Diesel Export Ban Through January 2027

Russia’s government on Thursday extended a ban on gasoline and diesel exports through the end of next January as authorities continue to try to stabilize the domestic fuel market following sweeping Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries and storage hubs.

The renewed export ban will run from Aug. 1 until Jan. 31, 2027, the government said in a statement. The restrictions, introduced earlier this year, were initially scheduled to expire on July 31.

Russia earlier banned exports of jet fuel in a separate decree, which expires in November.

The renewed gasoline and diesel export ban carves out exceptions that allow refineries, rather than retailers, to export diesel, as well as ship fuel and gasoil, starting in September. Intergovernmental agreements and humanitarian shipments also remain exempt.

Over the weekend, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak had signaled that the government would extend its gasoline export ban, though he noted at the time that the restriction would run until the end of this year, not through January 2027.

The average price of gasoline in Russia has climbed 19% since the start of the year, with a single-week increase pushing the national average to 77.89 rubles per liter ($3.69 per gallon) as of Monday, July 27.

To support the ongoing harvest season, the government issued a separate decree establishing direct agreements between oil companies and regional authorities to prioritize fuel deliveries to farmers through Nov. 1.

A third decree temporarily suspends price caps on public fuel procurement contracts through 2026, allowing public service providers to purchase fuel under standard market rules.

Reuters contributed reporting.