Gasoline Prices in Annexed Sevastopol Jump 30% in One Week

Gasoline prices in the port city of Sevastopol surged by a dizzying 30% last week, according to new government data, though Russian media reported that actual prices at the pumps are rising far higher than official statistics show, as annexed Crimea bears the brunt of a deepening fuel crisis triggered by Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries and supply lines.

On June 29, the average price of gasoline in Sevastopol hit 118.79 rubles per liter ($5.80 per gallon), according to Rosstat data, which tracks the annexed city alongside Russian regions and lists it as the highest nationwide.

“There are no federal or state-owned gas stations in Sevastopol. Privately owned companies are forced to raise fuel prices due to the increased logistical costs,” Mikhail Razvozhayev, the city’s Kremlin-installed governor, said this week.

Across the wider Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, the official average hit 86.49 rubles per liter ($4.18 per gallon) on the same date.

The newspaper Kommersant reported on Wednesday that actual prices at gas stations in Sevastopol have already soared to 199 rubles per liter ($9.63 per gallon) this week, far outpacing data from Rosstat, which publishes pricing reports on a weekly basis.