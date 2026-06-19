Antitrust Service Investigating Moscow Gas Stations for Possible Price Gouging

Russia’s Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) has ordered two gas station chains in Moscow to explain recent price hikes, coming as intensifying Ukrainian drone attacks fuel rationing measures in an increasing number of regions.

Neftmagistral, which operates more than 100 gas stations across the capital and the wider Moscow region, and EuroTrans, which owns 57 Trassa gas stations, both have until next Friday, June 26, to submit pricing data for gasoline and diesel sales.

The companies are also required to provide “an economic justification for the changing cost of fuel,” FAS said in statements cited by the Interfax news agency.

The inquiries follow two major Ukrainian drone attacks this week on a Gazprom Neft-operated refinery located just south of Moscow, which supplies around a third of the Russian capital’s gasoline and jet fuel.

Sources cited by Reuters claimed the June 16 attack damaged a distillation unit that accounts for 53% of the refinery’s capacity, while the June 18 attack damaged a more modern Euro+ unit that accounts for the other 47%.