Antitrust Service Ramps Up Crackdown on Alleged Price Fixing at Gas Stations

Russia’s Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) has launched price-fixing proceedings against six gas station chains in the Moscow region, Interfax reported Monday, as authorities scramble to contain a nationwide fuel crisis triggered by Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries.

The six private operators, which run a combined 25 stations across the region, are accused of illegally coordinating simultaneous price hikes at the pump.

The crackdown follows separate FAS investigations opened last month into suspected cartel activity among three major wholesale fuel traders and potential gouging at two Moscow gas station chains.

Nationwide, retail gasoline prices have climbed 11.6% since January, hitting an average of 72.38 rubles per liter ($3.52 per gallon) by late June.