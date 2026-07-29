FSB Issues Arrest Warrant for Pavel Durov for Aiding Terrorism

Russia's FSB security service announced Wednesday that it had issued a warrant for the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov on charges of facilitating terrorist activities.

The FSB said the charges stemmed from Telegram's alleged failure to remove content used by Ukrainian intelligence services and "extremist" groups to coordinate sabotage, cyber fraud and armed attacks inside Russia.

Telegram's official account on X responded to Russia's arrest warrant for Durov by posting a photo of the Telegram founder giving the middle finger.

Durov, who lives in Dubai and also holds French and UAE citizenship, previously responded to reports that the FSB was investigating him by accusing the Russian authorities of trying to "fabricate pretexts" for a total ban on Telegram.

The charge of aiding terrorist activities carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years in prison.