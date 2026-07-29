At Least 3 Dead in Russia and Crimea After Ukraine Strikes Industrial Sites

Ukrainian attacks across Russia and annexed Crimea killed at least three people, authorities said Wednesday morning, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed his military struck several industrial sites in an overnight blitz.

In a post on X, Zelensky said long-range attacks targeted an oil refinery and logistics center in the central Ryazan region. He said an oil refinery in the Perm region was also hit, as well as an export terminal and defense enterprise in the southern Rostov region.

Authorities in the Ryazan region confirmed that several industrial sites caught fire amid attacks in the capital city, adding that six people sought medical attention. They did not detail which facilities were hit.

Online retailer Wildberries said it evacuated its warehouse in the city of Ryazan, marking the latest in a string of attacks that have damaged at least seven of the company's logistics centers in recent days.

In a separate attack, a woman was killed and a man was injured when missile debris struck an apartment building in the southern port city of Taganrog on the Sea of Azov, local authorities said. Taganrog, located in the Rostov region, is home to industrial plants and a major grain export terminal.