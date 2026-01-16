Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukrainian Drone Slams Into Ryazan Apartment Building, Injuring 2

Aleksander Polegenko / TASS

Two people were injured after a Ukrainian drone crashed into a high-rise apartment building in the city of Ryazan, local authorities said Friday morning.

Ryazan region Governor Pavel Malkov, describing the incident as a “terrorist attack,” said the facades of two apartment buildings were damaged. He said there were no tenants in one of the buildings, which had recently been constructed.

The two individuals injured in the drone strike did not require hospital treatment, Malkov added.

According to the exiled news outlet Astra, the two apartments that were damaged in the attack are part of the Otkritye residential complex in Ryazan. Astra, citing eyewitness videos and photos, reported that at least one drone crashed into the 18th floor of a 26-storey building.

In addition to the apartment strike, Malkov said drone debris crashed at the site of an industrial enterprise, without identifying the facility by name.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems destroyed 22 Ukrainian drones over the Ryazan region overnight Friday. Overall, the military said 106 Ukrainian drones were downed over nine Russian regions and annexed Crimea.

The Ryazan region, located around 185 kilometers (115 miles) southeast of Moscow, has been repeatedly targeted in Ukrainian drone attacks since the full-scale invasion. Last year, multiple drone strikes targeted a Rosneft oil refinery in Ryazan, one of Russia’s largest.

Read more about: Drones , Ukraine war , Ryazan

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Ukrainian Strikes Cut Power in Kursk Region and Reportedly Ignite Fire at Ryazan Refinery

More than 16,000 residents in the border areas of the Kursk region were left without electricity after several substations were hit.
1 Min read

Ukrainian Drones Strike Rosneft Refinery in Ryazan Region

The refinery, among Russia’s five largest, was also attacked in early August, forcing Rosneft to cut production at the facility by around half.
1 Min read

Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Refinery in Overnight Drone Attack

Authorities in Kyiv said it was the third Ukrainian attack this year on the Ryazan oil refinery, which is owned by Russian oil giant Rosneft.
1 Min read

Ukrainian Army Strikes Russian Oil Refinery in Ryazan Region

Kyiv said the overnight attack marked the second strike on the same facility in less than two weeks.
1 Min read