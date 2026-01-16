Ukrainian Drone Slams Into Ryazan Apartment Building, Injuring 2

Two people were injured after a Ukrainian drone crashed into a high-rise apartment building in the city of Ryazan, local authorities said Friday morning.

Ryazan region Governor Pavel Malkov, describing the incident as a “terrorist attack,” said the facades of two apartment buildings were damaged. He said there were no tenants in one of the buildings, which had recently been constructed.

The two individuals injured in the drone strike did not require hospital treatment, Malkov added.

According to the exiled news outlet Astra, the two apartments that were damaged in the attack are part of the Otkritye residential complex in Ryazan. Astra, citing eyewitness videos and photos, reported that at least one drone crashed into the 18th floor of a 26-storey building.

In addition to the apartment strike, Malkov said drone debris crashed at the site of an industrial enterprise, without identifying the facility by name.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems destroyed 22 Ukrainian drones over the Ryazan region overnight Friday. Overall, the military said 106 Ukrainian drones were downed over nine Russian regions and annexed Crimea.

The Ryazan region, located around 185 kilometers (115 miles) southeast of Moscow, has been repeatedly targeted in Ukrainian drone attacks since the full-scale invasion. Last year, multiple drone strikes targeted a Rosneft oil refinery in Ryazan, one of Russia’s largest.