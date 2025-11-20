Ukrainian Strikes Cut Power in Kursk Region and Reportedly Ignite Fire at Ryazan Refinery

Ukrainian air attacks knocked out power to parts of the southwestern Kursk region overnight, officials said Thursday, while drone strikes reportedly ignited a fire at one of the country’s largest oil refineries in the Ryazan region.

More than 16,000 residents in the border districts of Glushkovsky, Rylsky and Korenevsky were left without electricity after several substations were hit, Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

He said crews were working to restore service but that the full extent of the damage was still being assessed. Khinshtein did not specify whether the facilities were struck by drones or missiles.

The three districts impacted by the outage have a combined population of around 65,000.