Russia Says Ukraine Struck Tanker in Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian drone struck a tanker as it was entering the Azov-Black Sea Canal, Yury Slyusar, governor of Russia's Rostov region, said on Sunday.

The fire caused by the attack has been brought under control and there was no risk of an oil spill because the vessel was empty, Slyusar said on Telegram, adding that there were no casualties.

The Ukrainian military has recently attacked more than 40 Russian tankers in the Sea of Azov as part of what Ukraine describes as a campaign aimed at disrupting fuel supplies to Russian forces and isolating Moscow-occupied Crimea.

Ukraine’s drone forces commander said 14 Russian vessels, including 10 tankers, were struck on Sunday.

Four ferries were among the targets, Robert Brovdi said on Telegram, adding that a total of 90 Russian vessels have been hit in the past seven days.

Ukraine has intensified attacks on logistics and energy infrastructure in Crimea in recent weeks, contributing to fuel shortages and prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency in the peninsula.

Ukraine's military also said on Sunday it had hit an oil refinery in Russia's Samara region overnight.

Kyiv has stepped up attacks on Russian oil refineries and energy infrastructure in recent months, seeking to reduce Moscow's revenue from oil product exports that the Kremlin uses to continue its war against Ukraine.