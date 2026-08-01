Ukraine Sinks Russian-Owned Container Ship in Black Sea, Rosatom Says

Ukrainian drones sank a Russian-owned container ship in the Black Sea early Saturday, forcing its 17-member crew to abandon the vessel, the ship's owner said.

Rosatom, Russia's state-owned nuclear power operator, said at least two Ukrainian drones struck the “Yanina” cargo vessel as it sailed near the Russian port of Novorossiysk.

The ship — operated by Rosatom's shipping subsidiary FESCO — was carrying civilian goods including frozen food and construction materials, Rosatom said.

There was no immediate indication that the vessel was carrying out activities related to Rosatom's nuclear arm or carrying nuclear material.

“The ship's crew abandoned the ship in an organized and coordinated manner after it began to sink. All 17 crew members have been rescued and are in good condition,” Rosatom said on Telegram in a statement.

“Such an attack cannot be interpreted as anything other than piracy and robbery at sea,” the statement quoted Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev as saying.

Ukraine, which has targeted Russian-flagged ships in the Black Sea throughout the nearly four-and-a-half year war, did not immediately comment.

Kyiv has accused Russia of using the waterway to transport sanctioned goods, including oil.

Russia has launched multiple strikes on Ukrainian port infrastructure and ships approaching Ukrainian ports since the war began, attacks that Kyiv says are a war crime.