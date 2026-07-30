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Russia Adds Telegram Founder Pavel Durov to ‘Terrorist and Extremist’ List

Founder and CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov. REUTERS / Albert Gea

Russia’s financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring on Thursday added Telegram founder Pavel Durov to its list of “terrorists and extremists,” a day after the FSB security service issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of facilitating terrorist activities.

Law enforcement authorities have accused Telegram of failing to remove content used by Ukrainian intelligence services and "extremist" groups to coordinate sabotage, cyber fraud and armed attacks inside Russia.

This is a breaking news story.

Read more about: Durov , Terrorism , Extremism , Rosfinmonitoring

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