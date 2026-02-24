FSB Investigating Telegram Founder Pavel Durov on Terrorism Allegations

Russia is ramping up its pressure on Telegram after media reports revealed early on Monday that the FSB security service is investigating Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder of the popular messaging app, on accusations of terrorism.

The investigation, first reported by the government newspaper Rossiskaya Gazeta and the pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, comes as Russian state regulators introduce an increasing number of restrictions on Telegram for allegedly serving as a haven for criminal activity.

According to FSB documents cited in the reports, intelligence agencies from NATO countries and Ukraine are using Telegram as a tool of “hybrid warfare” against Russia, including for organizing political unrest, as well as acts of terrorism and sabotage.

The FSB claims Telegram has refused to provide encryption keys that would allow it to access messages sent by suspected criminals.

That refusal, the security service argues, has allowed various groups to carry out deadly attacks inside Russia, including assassinations of senior military officials and terrorist acts such as the March 2024 mass shooting at Crocus City Hall outside Moscow.

“Pavel Durov’s actions are being investigated as part of a criminal case under Part 1.1 of Article 205.1, ‘assistance to terrorist activity,’” the Komsomolskaya Pravda report read.