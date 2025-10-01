Telegram Founder Durov Says He Survived 2018 Poisoning Attempt

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has claimed that he survived a poisoning attempt in the spring of 2018, but chose not to reveal the incident until now to focus on business priorities.

In a new interview, Durov said he experienced severe pain all over his body after returning to his rented townhouse and noticing a “strange neighbor” leaving something by his door.

“That was the only instant in my life when I think I was dying,” Durov told podcaster Lex Fridman in the video interview published Monday. “One thing I was certain about is, yeah, this is it.”

The Russian-born entrepreneur said he woke up the next day on the floor, unable to stand, with burst blood vessels and unable to walk for two weeks afterward.

“This is something I never talked about publicly because I didn’t want people to freak out,” Durov said.

At that time, Durov said Telegram was seeking funds for its TON blockchain project and several countries, including Russia, were trying to ban the messenger app. Moscow abandoned its efforts in 2020.