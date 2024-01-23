Kremlin Mocks CIA Over Recruitment Ad for Russian Agents 

The Kremlin on Tuesday mocked the CIA for using Western social media platforms to recruit Russian operatives disillusioned with the country's political leaders.

The U.S. spy agency’s ad, released Monday, depicts a fictional Russian intelligence officer who gradually comes to the realization that the country's “true enemy is from within” and decides to contact the CIA “to save Russia.”

“The elite sold out the country for palaces and yachts, while our soldiers chew on rotten potatoes and fire ancient weapons,” the fictional agent says.

At the end of the Russian-language recruitment video, the CIA explains how to anonymously get in touch with its agents via encrypted channels.

“The people surrounding you may not want to hear the truth. We do,” the ad closes.