Kremlin 'Welcomes' Vatican Peace Efforts Over Ukraine

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Pope Francis's envoy would hold talks with President Vladimir Putin's adviser in Moscow as Russia "welcomed" the Vatican's peace efforts over Ukraine.

Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi began a Russia visit on Tuesday in the first such trip since Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

High-ranking Catholic clerics are rarely seen in Moscow, which no Pope has ever visited.

Zuppi's trip comes several weeks after he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

"We highly value the efforts and initiatives of the Vatican in looking for a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "We welcome them."