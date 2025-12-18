Prisoners’ Rights Activist Arrested in Yekaterinburg and Charged With Treason

A judge in the city of Yekaterinburg has ordered local human rights activist Alexei Sokolov to be placed in pre-trial detention after he was arrested and charged with treason, the exiled news outlet Mediazona reported Thursday.

Sokolov, who for years has campaigned against torture and other ill-treatment of prisoners in Russia, had told reporters before the court ruling that authorities accuse him of sharing information about prison abuse with “foreign organizations.”

According to the activist, Russian authorities are treating that information sharing as a “threat to national security.”

Sokolov said he had been gathering information for the UN’s Committee Against Torture to file complaints in Russia.

Treason charges in Russia carry a maximum sentence of life in prison for men. Women can face up to 20 years for treason.