Russian Man Jailed 13 Years for Donating $54 to Ukrainian Army

A Russian court has sentenced a man to 13 years in prison on "treason" charges after he was reported to have donated around $54 to Ukraine's military.

The Moscow City Court said Friday it had found Alexander Kraychik guilty of "high treason" saying he provided "financial assistance to a foreign state [to support] activities against the security of the Russian Federation."

Russian authorities have opened dozens of "treason" cases against individuals they claim have acted to support Ukraine since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The allegations range from arson or sabotage on Russian military facilities and infrastructure sites, to providing information on Russian army installations or sending funds to groups supporting Kyiv.