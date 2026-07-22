Ukrainian Drones Strike Wildberries Logistics Hubs in Southern Russia

Fresh Ukrainian strikes on two warehouses belonging to Russia's largest online retailer, Wildberries, have injured several people, the company's founder Tatyana Kim said Wednesday.

Kim, Russia's wealthiest woman, said that Wildberries distribution centers in the southern Krasnodar and Stavropol regions were hit. She did not specify the number of workers injured.

Videos circulating on social media showed a huge plume of smoke rising over the city of Krasnodar.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the strikes, accusing Wildberries of helping supply the Russian military with parts for drones and other equipment.

In a separate attack on the city of Armavir, located in the Krasnodar region, local authorities said one person was killed by falling drone debris.