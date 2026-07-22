Ukrainian Drones Strike Wildberries Logistics Hubs in Southern Russia

Fresh Ukrainian strikes on two warehouses belonging to Russia's largest online retailer, Wildberries, have injured several people, the company's founder Tatyana Kim said Wednesday.
Kim, Russia's wealthiest woman, said that Wildberries distribution centers in the southern Krasnodar and Stavropol regions were hit. She did not specify the number of workers injured.
Videos circulating on social media showed a huge plume of smoke rising over the city of Krasnodar.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the strikes, accusing Wildberries of helping supply the Russian military with parts for drones and other equipment.
In a separate attack on the city of Armavir, located in the Krasnodar region, local authorities said one person was killed by falling drone debris.
Krasnodar region Governor Veniamin Kondratiev said 10 people were wounded in an attack on a storage facility in the capital, though it was not immediately clear whether he was referring to the Wildberries warehouse.
Falling drone debris damaged two high-rise apartment buildings in Krasnodar, though no residents were hurt, Kondratiev added.
More than 100 firefighters and a specialized helicopter were deployed to extinguish the blaze at the Wildberries warehouse in Krasnodar, authorities said.
The strikes follow a Ukrainian drone attack on Wildberries warehouses in the Moscow and Tambov regions over the weekend, which killed eight workers.
"There are no words to describe all the feelings and emotions caused by the attacks on ordinary people, on our employees, on all of us who are simply doing our jobs," Kim wrote in a post on Telegram on Wednesday.
Reuters contributed reporting.
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