At Least 8 Killed in Overnight Ukrainian Attacks Across Russia and Crimea

At least eight people were killed in Ukrainian attacks on annexed Crimea and southern Russia, local authorities said Monday morning, while the online retailer Wildberries said drones struck yet another one of its warehouses in central Russia.
Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed head of Crimea, said four people were killed and two others were wounded in an overnight attack, though he did not say where it took place.
In Russia, authorities in the southern Krasnodar region said falling drone debris killed four people, including a child, in the coastal village of Arkhipo-Osipovka early Monday. Another 17 people were hospitalized for their injuries, health officials said.
In the Vladimir region, located east of Moscow, Wildberries said it evacuated employees from its warehouse after Ukrainian drones targeted the facility. The company said firefighters were battling a blaze that had broken out.
Vladimir region Governor Alexander Avdeyev said three people were injured in the attack.
Videos and photos shared on social media showed a large column of smoke rising above what was said to be the warehouse. A black smoke cloud over the Vladimir region was also visible from space on Monday afternoon, NASA satellite imagery showed.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted 131 Ukrainian drones across Russia and annexed Crimea between Sunday night and Monday morning.
Ukraine has attacked Wildberries logistics hubs almost daily since mid-July, accusing the company of supplying the Russian military with drone parts and other equipment.
The strikes have wiped out a significant portion of the e-commerce giant’s storage capacity and cost third-party merchants hundreds of billions of rubles, according to Forbes Russia.
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