At Least 8 Killed in Overnight Ukrainian Attacks Across Russia and Crimea

At least eight people were killed in Ukrainian attacks on annexed Crimea and southern Russia, local authorities said Monday morning, while the online retailer Wildberries said drones struck yet another one of its warehouses in central Russia.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed head of Crimea, said four people were killed and two others were wounded in an overnight attack, though he did not say where it took place.

In Russia, authorities in the southern Krasnodar region said falling drone debris killed four people, including a child, in the coastal village of Arkhipo-Osipovka early Monday. Another 17 people were hospitalized for their injuries, health officials said.

In the Vladimir region, located east of Moscow, Wildberries said it evacuated employees from its warehouse after Ukrainian drones targeted the facility. The company said firefighters were battling a blaze that had broken out.

Vladimir region Governor Alexander Avdeyev said three people were injured in the attack.