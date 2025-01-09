Russian Forces Establish Bridgehead Across Frontline River in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have secured a bridgehead on the western bank of the Oskil River in eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, a Ukrainian official said Thursday.

The Oskil River serves as the de-facto front line in parts of the region, with Ukrainian troops entrenched on the western bank and Russian forces attempting to push across from the east.

“The enemy is trying to gain a foothold in the town of Dvorichna, which is already on the right bank of the Oskil, and expand the entire bridgehead,” Andrii Besedin, an official in the city of Kupiansk, told state television.

Besedin described the situation as “extremely difficult” and warned that Russian troops could use the bridgehead to outflank Ukrainian positions.