Russia Approves Construction of Fuel Pipeline in Congo

Russia has approved the construction of a petroleum product pipeline in the oil-rich Republic of Congo, as Moscow continues efforts to strengthen its influence in Africa.
The project will involve a joint venture between Russian pipeline builder ZNGS Prometey, which will own 90% of the venture, and the National Petroleum Company of Congo.
While no timeline for construction has been set, the agreement will take effect 30 days after both parties clear regulatory hurdles.
Russia and the Republic of Congo are expected to sign a build-own-operate-transfer concession deal within three months, which will finalize the remaining details. The Republic of Congo is also expected to provide tax relief measures under the agreement.
The pipeline — originally announced in 2017 but delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic — will extend from the southern energy hub of Pointe-Noire to the north near the capital, Brazzaville. It is planned to operate for at least 25 years.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.