Russia Says OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts 'In Interests' of Energy Markets

The Kremlin said on Monday that a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut oil production is “in the interests” of global energy markets.

On Saturday the group of oil-producing countries, which includes Russia, Saudia Arabia, and other major suppliers, pledged to cut production by more than one million barrels per day, calling the decision a “precautionary” move aimed at stabilizing markets.

Oil prices surged in response to the announcement, with both main crude contracts jumping around 8% at one point on Monday.

"It is in the interests of global energy markets for oil prices to remain at a necessary level," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.